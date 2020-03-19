Bergera and Trevor

I think I’ve posted a photo identical to this, but this was the only photo I took today. Almost all of my coworkers are working at home in order to be socially distant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It was suggested that everyone post a photo of their current coworkers’ and everyone was sending pictures of their dogs and cats. Since these two plants are my only companions, i took a picture of them. The bamboo already had a name(Trevor) when I started taking care of it, so I figured the Christmas Cactus needed a name too. So Bergera it is (shortened from the Latin name schlumbergera).