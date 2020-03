My goofy cat

Wit (and Wisteria, too) has enjoyed having us around. He still gets a bit startled when things are quiet and someone sneezes or laughs or whatever. But he loves just being around us. Usually if I’m sitting in my rocking chair, he’ll come snuggle or pester me enough that I get up so he can have the chair to himself. But today when I went upstairs to veg for a bit, he came and laid on my feet. I tried to get a photo cause he looked so cute, but then he suddenly had an ear itch.