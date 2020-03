Morning fog

This morning it was super foggy and it stuck around for a good while. I liked the look of our tree out front with the sun trying to burn off the fog. It did eventually and we had a lovely sunny day. Monty and I got out for a bit (after we’d finished our work) and spruced up the front yard. We also got in a nice walk around the neighborhood and were able to say ´hi´ - at a safe distance - to several neighbors that we haven’t seen in a while. It was good to get out.