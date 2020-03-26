Previous
Whimsy by hoosierhokie
86 / 365

Whimsy

Saw this little guy sitting on a mailbox post on our walk today. He’s very bright and cheery and now, more than ever, a little whimsy like this is much needed.
26th March 2020

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
23% complete

