A bear in the window

People are putting a teddy bear in their front window for children to ´find’ while they are out on walks in their neighborhoods. Since so many schools are closed for the rest of the school year, young kids are stuck at home. This game of ´going on a bear hunt’ can give the kids something to have fun with. And it’s totally coronavirus distance friendly since all you do is look at a house’s front window.
So I put this beany baby bear up Hugh enough that the cats wouldn’t bother it and in such a place that it can be seen. I also posted on the Nextdoor app so hopefully others will join the fun.