What a difference a day makes by hoosierhokie
89 / 365

What a difference a day makes

Same bunny statue and daffodils from yesterday’s walk but on today’s walk. The daffs are all opened up! Yay!
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
24% complete

Photo Details

