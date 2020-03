Grown-up coloring pages

Never in my life did I think I’d do grown-up coloring pages. But someone suggested that they can calm the mind and lower stress, so I printed out some pages (since I couldn’t go out and buy anything) and this is the first one that I finished today. I really only worked on it when I got overwhelmed from all the covid-19 talk and it did seem to help a bit. I’m sure I could have done a better job, but this was my first.