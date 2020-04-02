Previous
Outside, looking in by hoosierhokie
Outside, looking in

Same window, same two bears. I snapped this after my run this morning. I ran alone and made sure that I crossed the street to the other side the one time I saw someone outside in their yard. The sunshine was so welcomed!
