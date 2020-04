Spring flowers

This afternoon, once the clouds dissipated and the sun came out, Monty and I headed to the back yard to clean up the flower bed along the back fence. Almost hidden by the old leaves and brush was this solitary hyacinth near the daffodils. I wish I could have gotten a photo without the shadows, but I only had a moment to spare before heading back to the wretched white mulberry shrub/trees that needed to be dealt with. Another day or so worth of work and things will look almost decent. 😁