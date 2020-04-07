Hero lives here

I saw this on my run today. This house is on the other side of my small neighborhood and I love that there is a sign for our doctors and nurses who are working on the front lines against the coronavirus. They truly are heroes.



Today we got word there are now 37 cases and 4 deaths in just our county. And this will definitely go up before all is said and done. We are keeping to ourselves, I run (and Monty and I walk) only around our neighborhood and only on the sidewalks where no one else is (we always cross the street if there is anyone else out), and we don’t go anywhere except to the post office mail drop and the grocery store (twice each). I’d rather not meet the hero this sign belongs to until well after the covid19 pandemic is over.