Reflection

On our evening walk, we pass a gazebo by the pond in the neighborhood across the street. We were surprised by the total stillness of the water. Especially as a thunderstorm was bearing down on us. But the still water made for a perfect reflection of some of the houses that frack up to the pond.



About 15 minutes later, the wind really picked up, we had heavy rainfall and lots of thunder and lightning. Good thing we got home in time!