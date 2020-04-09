Previous
Next
Social distancing with the neighbors by hoosierhokie
100 / 365

Social distancing with the neighbors

A pair of ducks came to our bird feeder (they eat the seed and sprouting seeds under the feeders) and Wit and Wisteria were fascinated. But, as they should in this C-19 era, the ducks stayed a solid 6-8 feet distance away. 😁
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise