Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
100 / 365
Social distancing with the neighbors
A pair of ducks came to our bird feeder (they eat the seed and sprouting seeds under the feeders) and Wit and Wisteria were fascinated. But, as they should in this C-19 era, the ducks stayed a solid 6-8 feet distance away. 😁
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
100
photos
9
followers
12
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th April 2020 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
cats
,
“social
,
distancing”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close