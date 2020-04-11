Previous
Looks like a couple of somebodies partied a little too hard last night!
Looks like a couple of somebodies partied a little too hard last night!

Mid afternoon and these two were completely sacked out. Just out cold! I love how they like each other to snuggle up together.
Becca Hayes

