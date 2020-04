Tiara Friday

Today was to have been Tiara Friday in Houston, TX at the FIRST Championships. FIRST Tech Challenge celebrates Tiara Friday every championships and everyone wears a tiara. This is mine that I would have been wearing today but for the pandemic that shut down all the robotics events.



So, in support of all the robotics teams who missed their competition season, events and champs, here’s me with my tiara. We’ll see y’all next year!