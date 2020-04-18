Sign up
108 / 365
Sunset. With flare. 😁
Beautiful cloudless sky to end the day and the sun setting just between 2 bushes in the back yard. Perfect. And even more so with a bit of flare. 😁
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th April 2020 8:15pm
Tags
sunset
evening
flare
