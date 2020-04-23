Previous
Fresh bread by hoosierhokie
Fresh bread

I made bread today since we ran out. This is the same “no-knead” recipe I’ve made before but I added a handful of cheddar cheese into the dough. It smells and tastes wonderful!
Becca Hayes

