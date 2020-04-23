Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Fresh bread
I made bread today since we ran out. This is the same “no-knead” recipe I’ve made before but I added a handful of cheddar cheese into the dough. It smells and tastes wonderful!
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
113
photos
9
followers
12
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2020 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bread
,
baking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close