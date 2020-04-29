Previous
Next
Redbud outside the window by hoosierhokie
121 / 365

Redbud outside the window

The Redbud outside Chris’ window (his old room, that is) is in full bloom and very pretty to look at. Even on a cold, grey, rainy day, these blossoms stand out.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise