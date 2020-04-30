Previous
Kisses from Wit by hoosierhokie
Kisses from Wit

My cat is so goofy! He jumped up into my lap and was being very lovey so I tried to take a photo of him in my lap. But as I was getting ready, he started giving kisses. So I caught him in the act. 🤣
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
