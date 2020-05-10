Empty park on Mother’s Day

Today is Mother’s Day and since it was just Monty and me - and we are officially allowed to travel and state parks are open (for certain activities) - we decided to take a picnic out and drive up to Mississinewa State Recreation Area (aka the reservoir). It was cool and breezy but we figured anything was better than staying inside. But as we pulled up to the completely empty parking lot, a storm blew up, so we picnicked in our car (which was still fun). This park is mostly used by campers and boaters and since the campground is closed due to Covid19 and it wasn’t a boating day, this place was surreally empty. We kind of got a feeling that time stopped here. It was weird. Someday, hopefully sooner rather than later, this place will liven back up.