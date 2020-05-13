Sign up
135 / 365
Warthogs
Today the 122nd Fighter Wing performed a flyover of A-10 airplanes to salute the front line workers at our local hospitals. Monty and I drove to a nearby parking lot (same idea as a lot of people) to see the planes. I got a video as well.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
planes
,
warthog
,
a-10
