Warthogs by hoosierhokie
135 / 365

Warthogs

Today the 122nd Fighter Wing performed a flyover of A-10 airplanes to salute the front line workers at our local hospitals. Monty and I drove to a nearby parking lot (same idea as a lot of people) to see the planes. I got a video as well.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
Photo Details

