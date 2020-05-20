Sign up
Tree frog
This little tree frog was in our front window all day today. We’ve heard the frogs in the evening but didn’t realize who was making all the sound, and I guess this is the culprit. He’s pretty cute and I just let him hang out all day.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
142
photos
8
followers
12
following
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th May 2020 5:40pm
Tags
window
,
animal
,
frog
