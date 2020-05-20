Previous
Tree frog by hoosierhokie
142 / 365

Tree frog

This little tree frog was in our front window all day today. We’ve heard the frogs in the evening but didn’t realize who was making all the sound, and I guess this is the culprit. He’s pretty cute and I just let him hang out all day.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer.
38% complete

