Previous
Next
Wit by hoosierhokie
143 / 365

Wit

Two thoughts. 1, my lap is not quite big enough for this cat, and 2, I’m really glad my bathrobe is white because he sheds like crazy! 🤣 Love this kitty bunches, tho!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Becca Hayes

@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise