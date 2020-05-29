Sign up
Now that’s a BBQ truck!
Monty and I went for a walk after dinner (pizza on the hotel room with Chris) and we saw this truck in the restaurant’s parking lot. Monty said this would make a great tailgating truck!
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Becca Hayes
@hoosierhokie
I own a camera and enjoy using it, but am by no means a photographer. My 365 Project is a way for me to...
