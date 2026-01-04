Previous
004 by hoppintoads
4 / 365

004

fragment: the pull of elsewhere
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Melodi

@hoppintoads
Fragments of the Everyday: A year spent seeing differently This year (2026) I’m collecting the quiet pieces of my days — the overlooked, the ordinary,...
