Photo 1101
4. Looking back
Crow's looking right back at ya!
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
emily tull
@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
Tags
black and white
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
hand
,
mask
,
self portrait
,
bw
,
crow
,
selfie
