Photo 1106
9. into the light
bright light, bright light!
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
emily tull
@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
Album
face ache
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
26th February 2020 4:47pm
black and white
mask
self portrait
bw
crow
selfie
lurking
plonker
