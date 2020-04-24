Previous
16. bird brain by houdiniem
Photo 1113

16. bird brain

at the beginning of lockdown I suffered with a brain fog - certain info I know felt locked away and I became frustrated. It has lifted but not totally sure it's all gone...
this is a digital sketch for an artwork I'm working on
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

emily tull

@houdiniem
