Photo 1113
16. bird brain
at the beginning of lockdown I suffered with a brain fog - certain info I know felt locked away and I became frustrated. It has lifted but not totally sure it's all gone...
this is a digital sketch for an artwork I'm working on
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
0
0
emily tull
@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
1113
photos
51
followers
41
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
