17. overwhelm by houdiniem
17. overwhelm

there are moments when things get overwhelming, people close are suffering and the pressure is on you...the personal space goes and you become part of the the greater mood if you like it or not.....
1st May 2020

emily tull

@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
