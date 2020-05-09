Previous
18. darkness by houdiniem
18. darkness

If you are the dealer, I'm out of the game
If you are the healer, it means I'm broken and lame
If thine is the glory then mine must be the shame
You want it darker
We kill the flame
emily tull

@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
Photo Details

