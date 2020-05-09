Sign up
Photo 1115
18. darkness
If you are the dealer, I'm out of the game
If you are the healer, it means I'm broken and lame
If thine is the glory then mine must be the shame
You want it darker
We kill the flame
9th May 2020
9th May 20
0
0
Embed Code
emily tull
@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
1115
photos
51
followers
41
following
305% complete
Views
4
face ache
10th May 2020 8:52pm
Public
candle
,
mask
,
flame
,
self portrait
,
crow
,
selfie
,
low-key
