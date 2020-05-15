Previous
19. dancehall by houdiniem
19. dancehall

"Remember when you held my hand?
Say, remember when you were my man?
Walk, talk in the name of love
Before you break my heart
Think it over, roll it over in your mind

Why don't you dance with me?
I'm not no Limburger
Why don't you dance with me?
I'm not no Limburger"
emily tull

