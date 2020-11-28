Sign up
Photo 1142
46. bed mates
when mamma crow was a little crow she couldn't find a doll like her so she made her own. They would be together all the time and use to share a bed.
28th November 2020
28th Nov 20
emily tull
@houdiniem
So this is my third and final year on here, keep an eye out for my lurkings...SO.....I am me..Em, camera lover, wellie wearer, lolly eater,...
1143
photos
48
followers
40
following
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Tags
mask
,
doll
,
childhood
,
self portrait
,
crow
,
selfie
