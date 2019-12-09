Sign up
Photo 1930
On the edge (bowl)
Slippery slope from the bright edge to the dark depths?
9th December 2019
9th Dec 19
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2331
photos
42
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
9th December 2019 10:46am
Tags
edge
