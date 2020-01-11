Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1953
Xmas stockings
Before I put them away for another year, I thought to get a quick snapshot. These were hand-knitted by my mother-in-law (except for the older one, which was my husband's when he was a kid--knitted by a dear aunt.)
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2356
photos
40
followers
56
following
536% complete
View this month »
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
11th January 2020 9:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
stocking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close