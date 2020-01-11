Previous
Xmas stockings by houser934
Photo 1953

Xmas stockings

Before I put them away for another year, I thought to get a quick snapshot. These were hand-knitted by my mother-in-law (except for the older one, which was my husband's when he was a kid--knitted by a dear aunt.)
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Kathryn

