Out for fresh air... Bridge by houser934
Photo 1959

Out for fresh air... Bridge

Beautiful weather here so we found a park with enough room for us to take a walk. I like these bolts that hold the bridge over the river.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
