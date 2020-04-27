Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1968
Day 27 - 30 Shots of hand(s)
Holding hands helps, too.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
0
0
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2393
photos
40
followers
59
following
Album
365
Tags
hand
,
hands
,
30-shots2020
