Photo 1986
Looking down....
..on top of a tulip. This one is edited.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2418
photos
43
followers
60
following
544% complete
View this month »
Tags
flower
,
tulip
