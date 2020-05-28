Previous
Lilacs, finally opening up. by houser934
Photo 2005

The year we got married, the lilacs were in bloom on May 21. This year has been cooler, and they are a week behind that schedule...
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Kaylynn
Pretty purple - aren’t Lilacs fragrant?
May 28th, 2020  
