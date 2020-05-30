Previous
Ground Ivy along the edge... by houser934
Photo 2007

Ground Ivy along the edge...

This is a common flower in neighborhood lawns. It never gets very tall, so it survives the mowing and continues to bloom. This yard has lots of it, growing right up to the edge of the walk.
Kathryn

Very pretty. You could tag it mayhalf20. It's a lovely halfandhalf capture.
May 30th, 2020  
