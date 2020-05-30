Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2007
Ground Ivy along the edge...
This is a common flower in neighborhood lawns. It never gets very tall, so it survives the mowing and continues to bloom. This yard has lots of it, growing right up to the edge of the walk.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2440
photos
43
followers
61
following
549% complete
View this month »
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VS995
Taken
27th May 2020 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
ground ivy
bep
Very pretty. You could tag it mayhalf20. It's a lovely halfandhalf capture.
May 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close