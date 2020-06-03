Sign up
Photo 2011
Dinner... or part of it.
I was trying to make this look appealing. I don't think I succeeded, but it did taste good. Spinach, Korean style, with garlic, onions, sesame seeds, dressed with sesame oil, soy sauce, and ssamjang (fermented soy bean paste.)
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Tags
spinach
