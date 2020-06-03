Previous
Dinner... or part of it.
Dinner... or part of it.

I was trying to make this look appealing. I don't think I succeeded, but it did taste good. Spinach, Korean style, with garlic, onions, sesame seeds, dressed with sesame oil, soy sauce, and ssamjang (fermented soy bean paste.)

