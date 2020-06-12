Previous
Sparkle Bag by houser934
Photo 2020

Sparkle Bag

I received a gift tucked into this sparkly bag instead of wrapped. I was trying to catch the shimmer...harder than it looks.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

