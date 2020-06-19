Previous
Eating in an empty restaurant.. by houser934
Eating in an empty restaurant..

still feels odd. This was our first venture to our favorite Indian place since "lockdown" was eased up, and we were the only customers in their open-air courtyard. The photo presented some real challenges because our table was in the shade and very "blue" and dark in contrast with the bright street farther out. I added a yellow gradient filter to adjust the color of our tablecloth...(maybe too much?) but the whole thing still feels "dull." Oh well--it captures the moment. And it was *so* nice to have a dosa hot off the tawa.
