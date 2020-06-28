Sign up
Photo 2033
hay rolls
Taken from the moving car last weekend on our first trip out of town in ages (to visit the father-in-law).
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2466
photos
43
followers
61
following
Tags
hay
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful lines.
June 29th, 2020
RomainZ
ace
nice.... love the pattern
June 29th, 2020
