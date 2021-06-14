Previous
Lilies by houser934
Lilies

After early spring we don't have many flowers in my yard. Right now it's just this lily flower I transplanted from my father-in-law's garden many years ago.
Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
