Photo 2207
After the rain....
these beautiful roses all fell over.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2646
photos
39
followers
55
following
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
21st June 2021 7:28am
pink
rain
rose
roses
