Photo 2280
Yellow flower
The flowers are changing over. This yellow shrub just came into bloom today. Primrose, I think???
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Definitely 'older' now. Getting back into the game after a few years out of practice. Looking forward to see what everyone else is...
Tags
flower
,
summer
