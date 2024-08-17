Previous
Adventure machine? by houser934
Adventure machine?

Not mine...my son is really pleased to have his own canoe. He just bought this "new to him" boat from an older man who had several boats and didn't use this one much.
17th August 2024

Kathryn

Definitely 'older' now. Getting back into the game after a few years out of practice. Looking forward to see what everyone else is...
