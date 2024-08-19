Sign up
Previous
Photo 2302
Warm slippers
It's been cool these past few days...time to break out the slippers.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Definitely 'older' now. Getting back into the game after a few years out of practice. Looking forward to see what everyone else is...
2741
photos
22
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
19th August 2024 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
slippers
