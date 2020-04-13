Previous
Next
Day 13: 30 Shots of hand by houser934
Photo 411

Day 13: 30 Shots of hand

I didn't realize that I tucked my liitle finger under to hold up my hand while I am writing. (I also learned that it's hard to take pbotos on the phone with my left hand.)
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise