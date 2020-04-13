Sign up
Photo 411
Day 13: 30 Shots of hand
I didn't realize that I tucked my liitle finger under to hold up my hand while I am writing. (I also learned that it's hard to take pbotos on the phone with my left hand.)
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
0
0
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2377
photos
41
followers
58
following
112% complete
View this month »
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
Latest from all albums
406
407
1965
408
1966
409
410
411
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Projects
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
13th April 2020 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
lists
,
30-shots2020
