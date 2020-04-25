Previous
Next
Day 25: 30 Shots of hand by houser934
Photo 424

Day 25: 30 Shots of hand

Not as good as a hug, but a hand on the shoulder does help a little.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fr1da
This is like a portrait !
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise