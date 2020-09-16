Previous
Dead branch among the living by houser934
Photo 438

Dead branch among the living

Soon all the branches will be bare, but right now, this one branch "stuck out."
16th September 2020

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
